When and where to watch Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, India vs New Zealand what time does it start, live online streaming and TV coverage

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 29, 2017 6:45 pm
India take on New Zealand in the fourth match of the tournament.

After India took on Great Britain in the opening game of the Azlan Shah Cup 2017, the five time winners were hoping for a comprehensive performance but ended up settling for a draw. As India gears up to deliver an impressive performance in the 26th Edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, one thing is for certain and that is the men in blue will surely look to go one step ahead from their result last season. Five-time winners of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, India are the second highest-ranked team in the tournament.

In match 4 of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup India will take on New Zealand

When is the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, clash between India vs New Zealand ?

The match between India and New Zealand will be aired on 13:35 PM IST, Sunday, 30 April.

Where is the India vs New Zealand being played?

The match is being played at the Ipoh, Perak, in Malaysia.

Which TV channels will air the India vs New Zealand live?

The India vs New Zealand match will be relayed live on Star Sports Select HD 2 and Star Sports 2.

Where can one follow the face-off between India and New Zealand live online?
One can follow the match live on Star. For live match commentary, updates and insights, you can follow IndianExpress.com

