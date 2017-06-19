We scored some great goals against Pakistan: Coach Roelant Oltmans

India defeated Pakistan 7-1. (Source: Express Archive) India defeated Pakistan 7-1. (Source: Express Archive)

Indian hockey team thrashed Pakistan 7-1 on Super Sunday in London in Hockey World League Semi-final. Coach Roelant Oltmans hailed his team’s efforts and the kind of game his team displayed.

“I thought Pakistan were the better team in the first quarter and they created more opportunities but after we scored the first goal we started to play according to our plan,” said Oltmans after the match.

Talking about the goals, Oltmans told that the difference between the goals scored and conceded was good and he would now be looking to enhance the team’s performance.

“We scored some great goals today and when we score the type of goals that we did today, that is what makes a coach happy. I enjoyed the way we played, but as always I look for things to improve in our performances but scoring seven and conceding one is good,” he added.

Pakistan did not look the team that lost 7-1 in the end as they were the attackers in most of the first quarter. India took only 13 minutes to score the first goal after Harmanpreet Singh was able to convert a penalty corner. The 7-1 win is India’s biggest win over Pakistan ever. Earlier, India had beaten Pakistan 7-4 on two occasions, first in Champions Trophy in 2003 and then at Commonwealth Games 2010.

