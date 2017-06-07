Vijay Goel requests government to confer Dhyan Chand with Bharat Ratna

Vijay Goel wrote to the Prime Minister to confer Major Dhyan Chand with Bharat Ratna. (Source: File) Vijay Goel wrote to the Prime Minister to confer Major Dhyan Chand with Bharat Ratna. (Source: File)

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel wrote to the Prime Minister on Tuesday requesting Bharat Ratna to be conferred on Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

According to a tweet by ANI, Vijay Goel wrote to the Prime Minister putting forward the demand for the highest civilian honour for Hockey legend Dhyan Chand.

Dhyan Chand’s contribution in the field of hockey has been spectacular, having won three Olympic gold medals for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936. It was his efforts in the sport that gave it the status of the national sport.

Former captains Ajit Pal Singh, Zafar Iqbal, Dilip Tirkey and Dhyan Chand’s son Ashok Kumar had last year gathered at Jantar Mantar, a day before the National Sports day, with other current and former players to demand Bharat Ratna for the hockey great.

The demand for the award for the hockey legend came up when he missed out on the honour in 2013 to Sachin Tendulkar, despite the recommendation of the sports and home ministry for the award to be given to Dhyan Chand.

“Babuji should have been the first sportsperson to get the Bharat Ratna. There is no player in India’s history who could match his ability. Dhyan Chand won three gold medals for India at the Olympics — in Amsterdam (1928), in Los Angeles (1932) and in Berlin (1936) and made the country proud,” said Dhyan Chand’s son Ashok Kumar, himself a hockey Olympian.

