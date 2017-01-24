Veteran Glenn Turner turns it on for Kalinga Lancers

The lanky Australian forward earned a penalty stroke for his team in the 43rd minute after drawing a foul from a Ranchi Rays defender. The lanky Australian forward earned a penalty stroke for his team in the 43rd minute after drawing a foul from a Ranchi Rays defender.

Glenn Turner has a penchant of scoring goals when least expected. He’s done it numerous times for Australia and this trait of his has been central to Australia’s era of dominance. On Monday, in front of a packed stadium in Bhubaneswar, he did it again—this time for Kalinga Lancers. Turner scored both goals as Kalinga beat Ranchi Rays 4-2 in the Hockey India League on Monday. Turner’s goals – a penalty stroke and a field goal – counted as two each according to the rules in the HIL.

If goalkeeper Andrew Charter starred for the Lancers on Sunday, it was his compatriot who ensured last year’s finalists won their second match in a row. Turner, Kalinga’s top scorer last season, was constantly marked by at least three Ranchi men at any given time. Even German Moritz Fuerste was stifled by the Ranchi players.

With Ranchi happy to block Kalinga’s creative outlet, the match looked like heading for a draw after neither side could score a goal in almost the first three quarters. But Turner was relentless. The lanky Australian forward earned a penalty stroke for his team in the 43rd minute after drawing a foul from a Ranchi Rays defender. Turner made no mistake in converting the opportunity as he fiercely put one past Tyler Lovell to give Lancers a 2-0 lead. Turner struck again for in the 49th minute when he scored a remarkable field goal that came off a rebound. Till that moment, Kalinga’s hero was their young custodian Abhinav Kumar Pandey. His saves kept his team from dropping behind early in the game. He padded away Christopher Ruhr’s drag flick in the seventh minute. Pandey’s brilliant show continued in the second quarter when he dived to his right to stop a fiercely-struck drag-flick by Ashley Jackson in the 23rd minute.

Jackson asked for a referral for dangerous play in the circle, as the ball deflected off Pandey’s stick. The umpire upheld his appeal but Jackson failed to convert again. Kalinga’s defence looked less assured compared to the previous night against Delhi Waveriders. But Ranchi could not capitalise. Harendra Singh’s side made a late comeback. Down 0-4, they pulled one back in the 53rd minute when Sarvanjit Singh scored a field goal to make the score 4-2 but it was not enough to stop the hosts from earning bragging rights.