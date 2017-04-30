SV Sunil completes 200 International caps for India

SV Sunil played his 200th International match for India at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. (Source: Hockey India) SV Sunil played his 200th International match for India at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. (Source: Hockey India)

India hockey team forward SV Sunil today achieved the distinction of playing 200th international match for the country.

He achieved the milestone in India’s second match at the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup against New Zealand.

The Coorg-born Sunil made his international debut during India’s successful outing at the 2007 Asia Cup in Chennai. The following year, he was a part of the Indian team that won the silver medal at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2008.

The high point in his career came in the 2011 Champion’s Challenge where he scored three goals.

Regarded as one of the fastest men on the hockey pitch, his ability to dribble past defenders with a lot of pace makes him a treat to watch.

A key member of the silver medal winning Indian team at the 36th FIH Champions Trophy in London last year, Sunil has been one of the most reliable players in the Indian team.

The 27-year-old was also conferred with the Asian Player Of The Year 2016 by the Asian Hockey Federation. His other distinctions include the gold medal at 2014 Asian Games, a bronze at the 2015 World League Final, two Olympic appearances in 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio Games.

Md. Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General of Hockey India (HI) congratulated Sunil on his achievement.

“SV Sunil has had an illustrious international career and his role is vital for the Indian senior men’s team which has climbed up ranks in world ranking (No.6 in the world) over the past few years.

“I congratulate Sunil on achieving this new milestone and I wish him the very best for his future endeavours. He has been an inspiration to many young hockey players in the country and I am sure he will continue to inspire many more with his on-field heroics,” said Ahmad.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now