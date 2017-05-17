Sunita Lakra completes century of International matches

Sunita Lakra has climbed the ranks in Indian hockey with significant performances in the 17th Asian Games and 2016 Rio Olympics. (Source: File) Sunita Lakra has climbed the ranks in Indian hockey with significant performances in the 17th Asian Games and 2016 Rio Olympics. (Source: File)

India’s premier defender Sunita Lakra completed the milestone of playing 100 international matches for the country, when she took field against New Zealand in the third of the five match series, in Pukekohe on Wednesday.

Lakra made her international debut in 2009 and since has been a backbone of the Indian team. She currently leads

India’s defence in New Zealand along with Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo, Sushila Chanu, Udita and Gurjit Kaur.

Born in Odisha, Lakra has climbed the ranks in Indian hockey with significant performances in the 17th Asian Games, 2016 Rio Olympics and was also instrumental in India’s successful outing at the fourth Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and Women’s Hockey World League Round 2 in Canada.

“Sunita is a very hardworking and talented player. She has proven her place in the team with several important

performances and I congratulate her on completing her 100th international match today,” Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General of Hockey India, said.

“She has been an inspiration for young, budding players in Odisha and other parts of the country who are aspiring to take up hockey professionally. I wish her the very best for future matches,” Ahmad added.

