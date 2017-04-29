Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: New Zealand hold defending champions Australia

Australia, nine-time winners of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, are using this tournament to rebuild their squad. Australia, nine-time winners of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, are using this tournament to rebuild their squad.

Dominic Newman’s fine field goal in the 52nd minute enabled New Zealand hold defending champions Australia to a 1-1 draw on the opening day of the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament. The spate of draws on the opening day continued when Japan rallied to hold hosts Malaysia 1-1.

Leading through an open striker by Tom Craig in the 32nd minutes, Australia were looking to bolster their position when New Zealand capitalised on a brisk breakaway.

The 20-year-old Newman, playing in his 11th international, made the day a memorable one with a deft shot that left the Australian defenders stunned.

New Zealand have brought a very young team to this tournament, leaving out all seven players of the national squad who are currently playing as professionals with European clubs.

Australia, nine-time winners of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, are using this tournament to rebuild their squad after the disappointing show in the 2012 Olympics at Rio de Janeiro.

Boosted by support from the spectator galleries, Malaysia took the lead through a penalty corner conversion by Razie Rahim in the eighth minute, only to see Japan equalise in the 40th minute penalty corner strike by Shota Yamada.

Japan could have clinched victory had Malaysian goalkeeper Kumar Subramaniam not charged forward to thwart Koji Yamasaki, who had dribbled in unmarked in the 56th minute.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now