Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India held to 2-2 draw by Great Britain in opener

India took on Great Britain in the opening game of the Azlan Shah Cup 2017. The five time winners were hoping for a comprehensive performance but ended up settling for a draw. The match began with both sides approaching a cautious start. However, India began the match on a positive note with Akashdeep Singh giving the lead from the first penalty corner. However, soon Great Britain equalized with Tom Carson levelling things up.

With the third quarter not seeing any changes to the scoreboard, in the fourth quarter India once again took the lead, courtesy of a goal from Mandeep Singh. Mandeep Singh was in the right place at the right time to tap home SV Sunil’s pass. Credit must go to Manpreet for creating that goal, with his overlapping run.

But with seven and a half minutes to go it was all square again as Alan Forsyth scored another goal for Great Britain and the score stood at 2-2. With a minute to play GB appealed for another penalty corner. It could have been unlucky for India with the penalty corner but in the end the five-time champions held on to a draw.

The Indian team has had decent outings in their last tournaments and would be looking forward to continue their form in this one too. However, for all the progress and stylish hockey India have been playing for the last couple of years, they haven’t won enough. This is exactly why coach Roelant Oltmans stressed on winning and not ‘losing beautifully’.

