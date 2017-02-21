Stage set for FIH Annual Hockey Awards ceremony

PR Sreejesh is in contention for FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award. (Source: File) PR Sreejesh is in contention for FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award. (Source: File)

Stage is all set for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) annual awards ceremony to be held on February 23, an event which will recognise and honour the best players, goalkeepers, rising stars, coaches and umpires of the game.

The awards will be given away in a formal ceremony for the first time, in which the FIH, in partnership with Hockey India, will announce the winners of the Hockey Stars Awards 2016.

Inspirational India men’s team captain P R Sreejesh and fast-rising drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh are the two Indians in contention for different honours. While Sreejesh is in the running for FIH Goalkeeper of the Year, the 18 year-old Harmanpreet is in fray for the Rising Star of the Year trophy.

Sreejesh had led India to the Asian Champions Trophy crown and a silver medal at the Champions Trophy last year. Drag-flicker Harmanpreet, on the other hand, played a key role in the junior teams World Cup triumph in Lucknow last year.

Although the FIH Hockey Stars Awards have been presented for a number of years to winners across the world, this first Awards ceremony marks a key milestone. The ceremony celebrate the success of all nominated candidates, providing an opportunity to reflect on what was a truly remarkable year for hockey, the FIH said in a recent statement. The entire ceremony will be live streamed via FIH’s YouTube channel.

“This Awards ceremony is yet another example of hockey increasing the degree of professionalism across all levels of the sport, a key component of the FIHs 10-year Hockey Revolution strategy,” FIH president Narinder Batra said earlier.

FIH Player of the Year: Women: Alex Danson (GBR); Carla Rebecchi (ARG); Kate Richardson-Walsh (GBR); Naomi van As (NED); Stacey Michelsen (NZL).

FIH Player of the Year: Men: Gonzalo Peillat (ARG); John-John Dohmen (BEL); Moritz Fürste (GER); Pedro Ibarra (ARG); Tobias Hauke (GER).

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Women: Belen Succi (ARG); Jackie Briggs (USA); Joyce Sombroek (NED); Kristina Reynolds (GER); Maddie Hinch (GBR).

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year: Men: David Harte (IRL); Jaap Stockmann (NED); Juan Vivaldi (ARG); PR Sreejesh (IND); Vincent Vanasch (BEL).

FIH Rising Star of the Year (Players Under-23) Women: Florencia Habif (ARG); Kathryn Slattery (AUS); Lily Owsley (GBR); Maria Granatto (ARG); Nike Lorenz (GER).

FIH Rising Star of the Year: Men: Arthur van Doren (BEL); Christopher Rühr (GER); Harmanpreet Singh (IND); Jorrit Croon (NED); Timm Herzbruch (GER).

FIH Coach of the Year Women: Alyson Annan (AUS); Janneke Schopman (USA); Karen Brown (GBR).

FIH Coach of the Year: Men: Carlos Retegui (ARG); Danny Kerry (GBR); Shane McLeod (NZL).