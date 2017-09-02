Sonu propels Chandigarh Hockey Academy to title win

A hockey match in progress at Sector 42 Stadium. (Source: Sahil Walia) A hockey match in progress at Sector 42 Stadium. (Source: Sahil Walia)

A solitary goal by Sonu propelled Chandigarh Hockey Academy to a 1-0 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18 and win the title in the girls’ category in the Chandigarh Junior State Hockey Championship played at Sector 42 Sports Complex earlier this week.

Continuing their fine form in the tournament, the Chandigarh Hockey Academy girls maintained their supremacy in the final. Their forwards started the match on an attacking note and made some threatening sallies into the opposition half. Their efforts soon paid dividends when Sonu scored a field goal in the 16th minute of the match. The rest of the match saw Chandigarh Hockey Academy girls maintaining the pressure and defending the 1-0 lead to win the title.

