Sjoerd Mrijne named India men’s hockey team coach, Harendra Singh given charge of women’s team

In a big reshuffle of coaching staff, Hockey India on Friday named Sjoerd Mrijne as the new chief coach of the India men’s senior hockey team. The current coach of the senior women’s team Mrijne will take the position of Roelant Oltmans who was sacked by Hockey India last week.

Junior World Cup winning coach Harendra Singh will take the charge of the women’s team as the High Performance Specialist from Saturday. The women’s team is current on its tour to Europe with coach Marijne who will take charge of the men’s team from September 20.

“Current Chief Coach of Indian Senior Women Hockey Team, Mr. Waltherus Marijne,will take over as Chief Coach of Indian Senior Men Hockey Team,” Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tweeted. “Pleased to announce appointment of Sh Harendra Singh, Dronacharya Award winner, as High Performance Specialist Coach fr Indian Snr Women Hockey Team.”

Hockey India had issued an advertisment for applicants for the vacant post of men’s hockey but that was withdrawn on Thursday.

“The advertisement has been withdrawn as both HI and the Sports Authority of India felt Marijne is the best candidate for the job having spent more than six months in the country,” an Hockey India told PTI.

The Dutchman has never coached a men’s team before and was appointed as coach of women’s team only in February this year which makes the decision of his appointment as men’s coach as a surprise.

