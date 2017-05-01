Sardar Singh recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award

Hockey India recommended Sardar Singh for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on Monday. (Source: Hockey India) Hockey India recommended Sardar Singh for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on Monday. (Source: Hockey India)

Senior hockey player and former India captain Sardar Singh has been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards by Hockey India (HI) on Monday. The 30-year old, who made his debut in India’s junior team for a Poland tour back in 2003-04, has been recommended by HI for the highest sporting honour in the country.

Sardar, who has also been honoured with Arjuna Award and the Padma Shri award, made his debut in the senior team in 2006 against Pakistan and went on to become the youngest player to lead his side at the 2008 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

Meanwhile, HI have sent the names of SV Sunil, Dharamvir Singh and Deepika for Arjuna Award.

Sunil, who played his 200th International match on Sunday at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, has become a prominent part of the senior team, having also served as the vice-captain.

Dharamvir Singh’s contribution has been commendable in the Asian Games where India won gold, the Commonwealth Games and the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2015.

Deepika was an integral part of India’s win at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and has also been a part of India squad in the Commonwealth Games, World Cup and Rio Olympics 2016.

Sumrai Tete and RP Singh have been recommended for the Dhyan Chand Award.

Coaches Sandeep Sangwan and Romesh Pathania have been recommended for Dronacharya Award.

The Sports Ministry has formed a committee to take decisions based on the recommendations by various sports fraternities.

