Sardar Singh gets the long-overdue award but with a rider

Former India captain Sardar Singh was recommended for the country’s highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna, on Thursday. But the award comes with a caveat. The 30-year-old will be forced to return the award if he convicted in the sexual harassment case filed against him by a former England international hockey player.

As per Khel Ratna regulations, athletes who are found guilty of criminal activities are not eligible for the award. Para 5.9 of the regulation states: ‘The nominating authorities are required to certify in the nomination form itself that the nominees are clear from vigilance/disciplinary angles and are not involved in acts of criminal and moral turpitude nature.’ A report from the athlete’s employers, too, has to be sought seeking similar assurances. Sardar was nominated by Hockey India and was also the unanimous choice of the committee, which was headed by Virender Sehwag, for the award.

An Indian-origin England international has accused Sardar of sexually assaulting her and has filed official complaints at several police stations across India and Europe. According to a letter to Hockey India written by Sardar on June 28, 2017, the player has filed 10 complaints of rape and physical assault against him in Holland, Malaysia, Belgium, England, Scotland and India.

However, Sardar claimed that the police did not pursue the cases due to lack of evidence. In June, he was interrogated by Leeds police in the middle of a tournament in relation to the case but was let off. A Special Investigation Team set up by Ludhiana police last year, too, gave him a clean chit.

According to sources, Sardar’s case was discussed during Thursday’s meeting at the Sports Authority of India’s office. After lengthy deliberations, it was decided that the committee would recommend him for his ‘sporting excellence’ and if he is found guilty of the charges levelled against him, the ministry would step in.

“All these points were discussed during the meeting. But none of it is proven yet. Sardar’s contribution to Indian hockey cannot be ignored. We have recommended him for his on-field achievements. If he is proven guilty in any of those charges, it will be dealt with by the ministry. This has been communicated to the player as well,” a committee member said. Sardar has claimed innocence and calls the chapter ‘a forgettable incident’ of his life. The off-field troubles have coincided with his slide on field.

The centre-half has been recommended for his performances between 2012 and 2016. India’s form was inconsistent during this period and there were only a handful of notable performances at the international level. But in what was then a squad of average players, Sardar stood out with his individual brilliance.

In 2013, he was invited to play for Dutch club Bloemendaal HC where he filled the void left by Dutch legend Teun de Nooijer. The following year, India won the silver medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and later in 2014, Sardar captained India to its first Asian Games gold in 16 years. In 2015, he was the captain of the team that won the bronze at the World Hockey League, which was India’s first major international medal in 33 years.

Since then, however, he has been on a gradual decline. His position in the team is being challenged by the players he mentored while the off-field distractions, too, seem to have had an impact. He was stripped off the captaincy last year and since then, his role has been under scrutiny. “I hope this award will put a rest to all the controversies. I still have the motivation and the Khel Ratna recommendation will only give a fillip to that,” Sardar told PTI.

