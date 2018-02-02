Punjab, Haryana win in Khelo India girls’ hockey

Punjab beat Odisha 7-2 in pool B, while Haryana brushed aside Uttar Pradesh’s challenge 3-0 in Pool A. Punjab beat Odisha 7-2 in pool B, while Haryana brushed aside Uttar Pradesh’s challenge 3-0 in Pool A.

Punjab and Haryana overpowered their rivals to notch up their second consecutive victories in the girls’ hockey competition of the Khelo India School Games at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Punjab beat Odisha 7-2 in pool B, while Haryana brushed aside Uttar Pradesh’s challenge 3-0 in Pool A.

In other matches, Jharkhand mauled Chhattisgarh 12-0 and Chandigarh accounted for Delhi 4-1.

In the boys’ hockey competition, Punjab drubbed Rajasthan 10-1, while Chandigarh battled it out to pip Uttar Pradesh 2-1 for their second consecutive wins.

In the other matches of the day, Haryana surprised favourites Odisha 2-1 and Karnataka beat Delhi 3-2.

In the last match of the day in Pool B, Karnataka staged a fine rally to beat Delhi 3-2 to record their first win in two matches.

In shooting at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, Zeena Khitta (Chandigarh), Nandita Sul (Pune) and Yana Rathore (Indore) climbed the podium in the girls’ 10m air rifle event.

In the boys’ event, Shahu Mane (Kolhapur), Rithik Ramesh (Chennai) and Parth Makhija (New Delhi) won the gold, silver and bronze respectively after a gripping final round.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App