PR Sreejesh ruled out of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with knee injury

PR Sreejesh sustained the injury while going for a ball against Australia. (Source: File) PR Sreejesh sustained the injury while going for a ball against Australia. (Source: File)

India’s number one goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been ruled out of the on-going Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after sustaining a knee injury during the round robin contest against Australia on Tuesday. Sreejesh suffered the injury in the first quarter of India’s eventual 1-3 defeat to Australia when the opposition player clattered into him while trying to slide in a cross into the area past the keeper.

The Keralite received medical attention immediately but couldn’t shrug it off and had to hobble off the pitch with Akash Chikte coming on as his substitute. On Wednesday, Chikte padded up and played in goal for India against Japan to see off a 4-3 win.

Sreejesh has a painful right knee due to a ligament injury that generally takes two to three months to heal, a team source informed PTI. The 28-year-old Sreejesh was using a crutch for support as he accompanied the Indian team to the ground, but sat in the galleries during the Japan match.

“The scan on his right knee today revealed the extent of injury. He will play no role in the ongoing tournament and could even miss the World League Semifinals in London in June,” said an official on condition of anonymity. “Sreejesh has been told that his injury will take 2-3 months to heal,” he said.

“Why risk him aggravating the injury when India are already assured of a spot in the World League Finals that is to be hosted in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar,” the official added.

India have long had a lingering question over Sreejesh’s deputy with no keeper doing enough to unsettle the Arjuna Awardee from his top spot. In his place, Vikas Dahiya and now Chikte have come on but neither have performed consistently and confidently to give Sreejesh a run for his money.

