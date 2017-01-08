Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan felicitates PSPB players for Junior World Cup triumph

Dharmnedra Pradhan said that the triumph “proclaims the tremendous work that the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) is doing for the country”. (Source: twitter) Dharmnedra Pradhan said that the triumph “proclaims the tremendous work that the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) is doing for the country”. (Source: twitter)

Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan today felicitated the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) players, who were part of the Indian team, which won the Junior Hockey World Cup last month.

Pradhan said that the triumph “proclaims the tremendous work that the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) is doing for the country”.

He congratulated the players and motivated them to work harder and achieve laurels in sports at the highest level.

India created history by winning the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup after a gap of 15 long years with a clinical 2-1 victory against Belgium in the final in Lucknow on December 18.

The Indian team had five players from ONGC (Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Vikramjit Singh and Sumit Singh) and five from Bharat Petroleum (Harjeet Singh, Vikas Dahiya, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Dipsan Tirkey).

India’s goalkeeping coach at the Jr Hockey World Cup, Romeo James, a BPCL employee, was also felicitated.