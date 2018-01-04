Pakistan Hockey Federation appoints Hasan Sardar as chief head coach

Hasan Sardar has been appointed as the head coach of Pakistan. Hasan Sardar has been appointed as the head coach of Pakistan.

In a desperate move, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) appointed former captain Hasan Sardar on Thursday as the new chief head coach of the national team ahead of three major tournaments this year.

The PHF said Hasan Sardar who won both the World Cup and Olympic hockey gold in his illustrious career would be head coach for a two-match series against an International eleven this month.

He will be assisted by former internationals, Rehan Butt and Muhammad Saqlain on the coaching panel while Islahuddin Siddiqui, another celebrated name in Pakistan hockey, replaces Hasan as chief selector.

The decisions came at an apparent loud Congress of the federation in Islamabad where the decision to bring in a foreign coach was shelved and majority of member decided to go for a local coach.

PHF President, Khalid Khokar admitted that financial constraints was also a reason to not appoint a foreign coach at this time.

“We believe Hasan Sardar who has been working as chief selector for the last few months has got a good insight into the problems affecting our hockey today. He was also keen to take up the challenge of head coach,” Khokar said.

Pakistan will appear in three major hockey events this year including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Cup.

The PHF in the last six months has now changed the management thrice in a bid to halt the national team’s poor performances in international hockey.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App