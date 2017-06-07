Our aim is to finish top two in Hockey World League, says Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh said that Indian players will be hoping to get off to a winning start and carry on with the momentum from there. Manpreet Singh said that Indian players will be hoping to get off to a winning start and carry on with the momentum from there.

Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh has claimed that his side is eyeing a top two finish in the upcoming Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-finals in London.

In an interview, he said,”While our aim is to finish top 2 in London, it’s important we play match by match and not take any team lightly especially in the pool stage.”

“Our focus will be on getting off to a winning start and carry the momentum from there,” he added.

“We will also play two practice matches against Argentina and England. This will be a good opportunity for us to work on our challenges and focus on areas of improvement identified while playing against Germany and Belgium,” Manpreet said.

“We cannot afford to miss out on goal scoring chances and we need to improve our conversion rate,” he said.

