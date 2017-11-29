Odisha Chief Minister unveils logo and mascot of Hockey World Cup 2018

The Chief Minister also launched the countdown timer for the international event. (Source: Hocckey India) The Chief Minister also launched the countdown timer for the international event. (Source: Hocckey India)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday unveiled the logo and mascot for the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

“I feel privileged to have unveiled the logo of Hockey World Cup,” Patnaik said.

Stating that Odisha is fast becoming a sporting destination of India, Patnaik said the state had successfully hosted the Asian Athletics Championships a few months ago.

The Chief Minister also launched the countdown timer for the international event scheduled to be held here from November 28 to December 16, 2018.

As many as 16 countries, including hosts India, will participate in the 14th edition of the Hockey World Cup.

Patnaik also gave away cash awards worth Rs 76.75 lakh to 59 sportspersons from the state for their outstanding contributions in their respective sports.

Hockey players Dipsan Tirkey, Amit Rohidas, Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo and Rashmita Minz were given cash prize of Rs 7.5 lakh each.

Para athletes Jayanti Behera, Pramod Bhagat, Mohit Tandi also featured in the list.

