No reward for hockey goalkeeper: 4 months on, Punia yet to get job after India’s Asia Cup win

FOUR MONTHS after the Indian women’s hockey team won the Asia Cup, Haryana player and India goalkeeper Savita Punia (27) is still without a job and awaiting cash rewards announced for her. Punia, who hails from Jhodka village near Sirsa, initially played in Hisar and she has been approaching the Haryana government for a job since the last four years.

“Savita has been the goalkeeper of the Indian women’s hockey team for the last five years and played a major role in India’s Asia Cup victory in November last year. She had also played for India in the Hockey World League in 2015 where India finished fifth and qualified for the Rio Olympics. Savita had first approached the Haryana government for a job in 2014 and then again in 2016 for a job and cash prize. We also wrote a letter to Haryana CM ML Khattar last year about a job and cash award for her,” said Yograj Sharma, former manager of the Hisar women’s hockey team.

“This year again, we wrote to the Haryana CM and his Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar forwarded the letter to the principal secretary, sports, Haryana,” added Sharma.

