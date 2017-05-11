New Zealand will be good preparatory tour ahead of the World League semi final: Rani Rampal

Indian women’s hockey team will play World League semifinals in July. (Source: Express Photo) Indian women’s hockey team will play World League semifinals in July. (Source: Express Photo)

Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal said that the foreign exposure has been helpful in improving the team’s performance and they are now focusing on the New Zealand tour.

“We are getting lots of foreign exposure and it is helping in improving our performance. Right now we are focusing on (the) New Zealand tour and then the target will be to give our best in (the FIH) World League semifinals in July,” Rani told PTI while interacting through an e-mail.

The captain added that this New Zealand tour will provide the team with required preparations that is needed to be done prior to the World League semi-final which is scheduled to take place in July.

“New Zealand tour will be a good preparatory tour for us ahead of the World League semi final and this exposure will help us improve and also understand our weak points,” she had said.

Talking about herself and leading the team, Rani emphasised on the on-field interaction with the young players in the side.

“As a team leader you always have to interact and coordinate with everyone on the field and motivate youngsters to play well,” said the Indian captain.

She also hailed the team coordination and the strategies that led her side to victory in Hockey World League Round 2.

“Each individual player played well as per the strategy made by our coaches and team coordination also played an important role in the victory (in the Hockey World League Round 2),” said Rani, who plays as a forward.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd