Netherlands tour will help preparations for Women’s Hockey Asia Cup, says coach Sjoerd Marijne

Rani Rampal said that the trip to Netherlands will be a learning experience. (Source: Twitter) Rani Rampal said that the trip to Netherlands will be a learning experience. (Source: Twitter)

Chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team Sjoerd Marijne said that the team will benefit from their tour to Netherlands and guidance of the legendary Dutch coach Toon Seipman.

Marijne said, “We will have nine training sessions with Seipman, who is a drag-flick expert. Many drag flickers across the world work with him and I am sure our drag flickers can learn a great deal from him,” said the 43-year-old Dutch coach.

“This is an aspect we need to improve upon and I believe the exposure in Holland will help in our preparations for the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup,” he added. “While we will work on bringing different variations in goal scoring and keeping ball possession, we will pay more attention to basics such as trapping and better passing during this camp.

India captain Rani said that the team would be focussing on playing consistently. “There are quite a few aspects we need to learn from our outing at the World League Semi Final. While we did well against USA in the first two quarters, we could not carry on the momentum into the third and fourth quarters.”

“Similarly, against Argentina too we put up a good fight but it’s important to play consistently through the match and we are working on it,” said Rani. “We need to bring more energy into our attack and I am sure playing against Holland, who are very good with attack, it will be a learning experience.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd