Mary Kom gives inspiring pep talk to Indian women’s hockey team

The women’s hockey team had an hour long inspirational session with Mary Kom. The women’s hockey team had an hour long inspirational session with Mary Kom.

In an inspiring pep talk to the Indian women’s hockey team, Indian boxer MC Mary Kom stressed the importance of mental strength and said that one thing she has always learned is to battle against the odds and come up trumps. She urged the women’s hockey team to keep this in mind and move forward towards their next challenge.

Speaking to the players, ahead of the teams next challenge at the Hockey World League (HWL) semis, Mary Kom stressed the importance of mental preparation.

In an interview with the PTI, coach Marije Sjoerd said, “We did everything in our capacity to prepare ourselves for the event. We even had an hour long inspirational session with Mary Kom. It was a surprise for the girls and they really liked it very much.”

“During the session, Mary told her story to the girls. She talked about all the hardships she overcame. She talked about how important is the mental preparation. It was really an inspirational session”.

“The self-belief is getting much better. The better the results the higher will be the confidence of the girls. They have also improved their fitness a lot. They now can play harder,” he added.

It may be recalled here that the Indian women’s team will begin their campaign on July 8 when they square-off against South Africa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd