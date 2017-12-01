India vs Australia Live Hockey World League Finals: India 0-0 against Australia after Q1

India vs Australia Live Hockey World League Finals Score in Bhubaneshwar. India vs Australia Live Hockey World League Finals Score in Bhubaneshwar.

India begin their World Hockey League Finals against Australia on Friday. In the eight-time tournament, India will start against Australia which can be termed as a tough opener. All eight teams are guaranteed for a quarter-final spot as there are only eight teams but India will like to earn a spot and not moved ahead as a consulation. Last time at HWL Finals, India lost three of their group games and yet went on to win a bronze medal. This will be another chance for India to make room for themselves on the world stage as no other Asian team is there. This could be one of the toughest tournament for the young Indian team that is without the iconic Sardar Singh. Australia are one of the favourites but there is no guarantee as world hockey is not dominated by a single team. Catch India vs Australia Live Hockey World League Finals here.

India vs Australia Live Hockey World League Finals Score

15′ End of the first quarter in Bhubaneshwar and the score is 0-0. No goals scored by either team but nice start to the game.

13′ Save! Chitke with a brilliant save to deny Australia a goal through penalty corner. Now Australia on the attack and India trying to defend

9′ India start dominatingly. They have had more possession than Australia and the defence has been spot on so far.

6′ Penalty corner for India. Rupinder Pal Singh takes the shot but it is saved by the goalkeeper. That is a chance wasted by India

01′ India with the first attack from left to right. Inside the circle now. Reverse shot but saved by the goalkeeper. Exciting start to the match!

1930 hrs IST: Done with the national anthems in Bhubaneshwar. Players taking their positions. This is a big match for India and Australia

1920 hrs IST: Moments away from the start of the match between India and Australia. Both teams are out on the pitch for the national anthems!

1900 hrs IST: India take on Australia in their first match of the Hockey World League Finals in Bhubaneshwar. A big match for the home team as they can gain a lot of confidence if they start on a winning note.

