Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Harmanpreet’s double helps India beat New Zealand 3-0

After a 2-2 draw against the Great Britain India will now take on New Zealand in their second match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 tournament. India grabbed the lead twice against Britain but the Englishmen managed to square the scores on both the occasions in a match that saw a delay in start due to bad weather conditions. India will now be looking to improve their scoring and more importantly not giving away the lead.

India vs New Zealand, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Live updates

1505 hrs IST: Final Whistle as India register their first win in Azlan Shah Cup by defeating New Zealand by 3-0

1503 hrs IST: Game into its final minute as India edging closer to their first win of the tournament

1500 hrs IST: Another attack by India as Sardar holds the ball. Harpreet goes for a shot but Manchester diverts the ball. Brilliant save by the NZ keeper

1456 hrs IST: Penalty corner for India but New Zealand keeper manages to stop the ball.

1453 hrs IST: New Zealand trying to comeback but India not leaving it lose as they continue to dominate in the fourth quarter as well

1450 hrs IST: India has been holding the ball as they continue to attack for another goal. Sardar does what he is best at as he continues to provided strength in the middle for India

1447 hrs IST: Chinglesanato with a superb pass to Harjeet and then the ball is relayed to Mandeep. But the hard hit goes off Manchester’s stick. India lead 2-0.

1442 hrs IST: GOAL! Harmanpreet scores his second goal of the match and of the tournament as India extend their lead to 3-0

1430 hrs IST: India have a comfortable 2-0 lead but that hasn’t stopped them play an attacking game. However the rate of conversion has slowed down

1420 hrs IST: HALF TIME! Goals from Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet give India a comfortable 2-0 lead

1410 hrs IST: GOAL! Harmanpreet scores the second goal as India extend their lead to 2-0 in the second quarter

1407 hrs IST: Three minutes after Harmanpreet’s goal, Harjeet misses out a chance to make it 2-0 as he let’s the ball run over his stick.

1403 hrs IST: GOOAALLLLL…. Mandeep Singh deflects the ball into the New Zealand goal as India open their account in the 23rd min

1353 hrs IST: First card of the match as the ref shows the green card to Mandeep Singh

1347 hrs IST: This is SV Sunil’s 200th international match for India. What a career the veteran has had. Will he make it memorable for himself?

1345 hrs IST: Another fine attempt by New Zealand but Sreejes stands like a wall to stop it with ease

1340 hrs IST: Both teams have had enough chances so far but no result as both the keepers have been brilliant so far

India Playing XI

Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder, manpreet, Chunglensana, Mandeep, harmanpreet, Akashdeep, harjeet, Pardeep, SV Sunil

New Zealand Playing XI

Devon, Bennett, Miskimmin, Ross, Roberrt Creddier, Russell, Panchia (c), jenness, Newman, George, Mackenzie

1330 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand encounter. In their previous match, India settled with a 2-2 draw against Great Britain while on the other hand New Zealand managed to hold on defending champions Australia to a 1-1 draw.

