Live Hockey Score, India vs Malaysia, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India need a win in decisive game

As India take on Malaysia in the final round robin game of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, things could not be more tantalisingly poised. Both Australia and Great Britain have 10 points each after five matches played. Australia have a goal difference of +7 while Britain are +2. India on the other hand are +2. The equation is simple, India need a win by two or more goals to seal passage in the final. A win by a goal would result in a penalty shoot out between India and Britain after equal wins, losses, draws and goal difference. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Malaysia.

1725 hrs IST: Results today: Great Britain 3-2 New Zealand and Japan with a superb 3-2 win over Australia

1720 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India’s last and final group game at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and what an important game this is. India need a win – by 2-goals – to move into the final and set up the gold medal match with Australia who have ensured their berth despite loss earlier tonight.

