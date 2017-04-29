Live Hockey Score, India vs Great Britain, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Start of play delayed due to bad weather conditions

Live Hockey score, India vs Great Britain, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Catch all live action. (Source: Express Photo) Live Hockey score, India vs Great Britain, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Catch all live action. (Source: Express Photo)

India are set to take on Great Britain in the opener of the Azlan Shah Cup 2017. The Indian team has had decent outings in their last tournaments and would be looking forward to continue their form in this one too. However, for all the progress and stylish hockey India have been playing for the last couple of years, they haven’t won enough. This is exactly why coach Roelant Oltmans stressed on winning and not ‘losing beautifully’. Oltmans will also keep a keen eye at the players’ performances closely to see which of them can lead India’s charge at the World Cup next year.

Five-time winners of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, India are the second highest-ranked team in the tournament.

The six teams that are participating in this competition are Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, India, Great Britain and Japan. Pakistan and Canada are not participating in this edition of the Azlan Shah Cup.

India vs Great Britain: LIVE UPDATES

1404 hrs IST: Some better news coming in folks. The rain gods are showing some mercy and the match might start at around 2.30 pm IST. Stay Tuned

1354 hrs IST: Reports coming in reveal that play might not start at even 4:30 pm local time (2pm IST). While angry thunder, rain continues you stay tuned with us for more updates.

Azlan Shah update: India v GB match delayed until 4:30 pm local time due to thunder & lightning. #hockey #INDvsGB pic.twitter.com/ySfIhCYVl1 — Jaspreet Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) 29 April 2017

1335 hrs IST: Start of play delayed due to bad weather conditions. Likely to begin at 2pm IST

A look at the Starting XIs from #INDvGBR at the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 on 29 April. LIVE action coming up on Star Sports & Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/cHCGVcolmy — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 29 April 2017

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. Five-time winners of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, India are taking on Great Britain in the first match of the tournament at Ipoh, Malaysia. Stay tuned for live action…

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd