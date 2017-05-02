Live Hockey Score, India vs Australia, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India 1-0 Australia in second quarter with a Harmanpreet Singh goal

Live Hockey Score, India vs Australia: India and Australia have both started the tournament with a win and a draw each. Live Hockey Score, India vs Australia: India and Australia have both started the tournament with a win and a draw each.

India take on Australia in the their third match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with both teams registering a win and a draw each. However, Australia lead due to a superior goal difference. India started the tournament with a draw against Great Britain while Australia were held by New Zealand. In the next game, India thrashed the Kiwis while Australia trounced Malaysia. The game could make a difference in the eventual final. Catch live score and updates from India vs Australia in the group stages of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

India vs Australia, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Live Score and Updates:

1411 hrs IST: GOAL! This time there is no mistake or post to stop India. Harmanpreet Singh puts India in the lead. Mandeep with the ball into the area and plenty of time and room for Harmanpreet to simply push it in. India are 1-0 up

1409 hrs IST: MANDEEP SINGH HITS THE POST! Mandeep with brilliant stuff to deflect a ball almost underneath him at the near post to push it behind but it comes off the far post. Good run by SV Sunil to provide the layoff

1408 hrs IST: Largely uneventful and cagey second quarter. Both teams unable to make decent strides into the final third and make offensive moves. Stays 0-0

1402 hrs IST: India appeal for dangerous play to the referee. Australia counter it with a review. And the decision is Australia’s way. The ball looped up but as Mandeep didn’t attack the ball, the Aussie player backed away and there was no danger there.

1400 hrs IST: Second quarter underway. India use the referral system – the first time it has been used in the tournament – and avoid a penalty corner for Australia.

1356 hrs IST: At the end of the first quarter, India and Australia are locked at 0-0. Rupinder has come close from a penalty corner and Akashdeep too. Mitton tested Sreejesh but later the Padma Shri Awardee hobbled off with an injury

1351 hrs IST: Reason for concern for India. PR Sreejesh is down and has the medics look at his knee. Collision with an Australian player and Sreejesh hobbles off. Akash Chikte comes on

1348 hrs IST: CHANCE! Akashdeep with smart attempt at deflecting a ball into the area towards the goal. But it goes narrowly wide across the face of the goal. Pradeep Mor with a nice, low and flat ball

1345 hrs IST: Second penalty corner of the game and it goes to India. Sardar to take it and it is trapped well before Rupinder Pal Singh has a shot down the centre. Lovell does well to get a firm hand to it.

1344 hrs IST: Good work by the Australia defence to deny Manpreet a reverse hit. Block a chance at having a crack at the goal.

1343 hrs IST: PR Sreejesh with a strong save to deny Australia. An impressive and quick run from the left and Sreejesh denies a tap in at the far post to block the shot-cum-cross

1340 hrs IST: First penalty corner of the game goes to India. Poor handling and then pass to keep the play going and try and get a shot on target. But not trapped well by Harmanpreet. Chance goes begging

1338 hrs IST: India now slowly taking the attack to their opponents. But the Australian defence is resolute.

1336 hrs IST: Danger avoided as the ball goes out. India van breathe easy again.

1334 hrs IST: And we are underway as Australia are straightaway on the attack. Penalty corner for Australia in the opening minute.

1329 hrs IST: Both the teams are out for their respective national anthems. India to have their first followed by Australia. It’s also SV Sunil’s 201st match

1320 hrs IST: TEAMS:

India XI: PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurinder Singh, Manpreet Singh (c), Chinglensana Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Harjeet Singh, Pardeep Mor, SV Sunil

Australia XI: Tyler Lovell, Matt Dawson, Jeremy Edwards, Eddie Ockenden, Jake Whetton, Jeremy Hayward, Tom Craig, Matthew Swann (c), Dylan Wotherspoon, Flynn Ogilvie, Trent Mitton

1305 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India’s third contest at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. The last time India took the pitch, it was an easy contest against New Zealand. That is unlikely to be repeated this time around though with Australia, the opponents today, looking in good form themselves.

