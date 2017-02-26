HIL 2017 Final, Live Hockey Score, Dabang Mumbai vs Kalinga Lancers: Mumbai, Kalinga vie for bumper cash prize in the final

Live Hockey Score, HIL 2017 Final, Dabang Mumbai vs Kalinga Lancers: Kalinga made it into the final by winning the penalty shoot-out against UP Wizards Live Hockey Score, HIL 2017 Final, Dabang Mumbai vs Kalinga Lancers: Kalinga made it into the final by winning the penalty shoot-out against UP Wizards

Dabang Mumbai set up a final clash with Kalinga Lancers as both teams aim for their maiden Hockey India League title. Mumbai, who finished as table toppers in the league stage, beat Delhi Waveriders 2-0 while Kalinga defeated Uttar Pradesh Wizards via a penalty shoot-out after both teams were locked 4-4 as the match went down to the wire. Lancers are into their second HIL final while Mumbai are making their first appearance.

Prior to the final in Chandigarh, the third and fourth place playoff will see Delhi Waveirders against UP Wizards. Catch live scores and updates of Dabang Mumbai vs Kalinga Lancers.

