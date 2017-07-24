Late Hussain All-India Hockey tournament: BEG, CR and PCMC XI enter semifinals

The match of the day had BEG rally from a 2-4 deficit to hold a spirited I-T. The match of the day had BEG rally from a 2-4 deficit to hold a spirited I-T.

Bombay Engineer Group, Khadki, Central Railway (Pune Division) and PCMC XI qualified for semifinals of the sixth Late Hussain All-India Hockey Tournament at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri. On Day 3, Sunday, BEG needed a 4-4 draw with Income Tax & Central Excise to qualify on goal difference from Pool-C. In other matches, Central Railway (CR) dashed the hopes of Maratha Light Infantry, Belgaum 5-4, to move up from Pool-D and PCMC XI edged out Sports Authority of Gujarat 3-2 and move through from Pool-B.

The match of the day had BEG rally from a 2-4 deficit to hold a spirited Income-Tax (I-T). Herojit Singh opened scoring for BEG, while Prince Chaurasia levelled scores 1-1 at the 18th minute. BEG then trailed when Ashutosh Lingesh scored before levelling via Sam Kandulana, to make it 2-2.

Two quick goals by I-T through Vikram Dabhol and Ashutosh Lingesh put BEG 2-4 down. However, the team had Sanjay Toppo and Sam salvage the draw they needed. BEG (+4 goal difference) thus edged out I-T (+3).

Central Railway and MLI, Belgaum, encounter had two hatticks logged. Yuvraj Walmiki led CR to a win, by recording his second hatrick in two matches, while for Belgaum team Vijay Bhandare walked a hero.

Last-minute entrants PCMC XI used the striking circle to full effect, converting two penalty corners and a penalty stroke to run up a 3-0 lead against SAG.

