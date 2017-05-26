KPS Gill dead: Prime Minister Narendra Modi posts condolences on Twitter, says ‘pained by his demise’

KPS Gill died aged 82 due to a cardiac arrest. KPS Gill died aged 82 due to a cardiac arrest.

Known as the super cop and an able administrator, KPS Gill passed away in the national capital on Friday. His death promoted many condolences on social media and one was from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi condoled the death of the 82-year-old through a tweet which read, “KPS Gill will be remembered for his service to our nation in the fields of policing & security. Pained by his demise. My condolences”.

Gill had achieved innumerable feats in his career. He had served twice as the Director General of Police and played a major role in ending militancy in Punjab.

The main cause of Gill’s death is a a sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiac arrhythmia. The doctors said Gill suffered from end-stage kidney failure and major Ischemic Heart Disease. He already had Peritonitis and was recovering from it. He was admitted to Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

KPS Gill also served as president of the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF) and received Padma Shri in 1989. He was the Director General of Police from 1988 to 1990. And from 1991 to 1995 he served the Indian Police Service.

He fought eight days for his life as he was admitted to the hospital on May 18 under the care of Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Department of Nephrology and Board of Management.

