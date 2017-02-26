Kalinga Lancers beat Dabang Mumbai 4-1 to lift maiden HIL title

Kalinga Lancers are the fourth team to win the HIL. (Source: Twitter) Kalinga Lancers are the fourth team to win the HIL. (Source: Twitter)

Kalinga Lancers rode on Glenn Turner and skipper Moritz Fuerste’s double to win their maiden Hockey Indian League title.

Kalinga, who were into their second HIL final, won their maiden title by defeating Dabang Mumbai 4-1.

After a goal-less first quarter, Glenn Turner scored the first goal and gave a 2-0 lead to his side. Mumbai showed signs of comeback but their efforts were not enough as the Lancers continued to hold possession and dominate the game.

Skipper Moritz Fuerste extended Kalinga’s lead as he converted a penalty corner into a goal in the 30th minute.

However, Mumbai pulled one back as Affan Yousuf deflected in a cross from Sander de Wijn, who pushed the ball in a penalty corner execution in the 33rd minute.

Kieran Govers thought he equalised for Mumbai in the 57th minute in a goal-melee but the goal was reviewed by Kalinga and they kept their referral as he had brought down an aerial ball that was not aimed at the goal-post.

In the dying minutes of the match, Mumbai were awarded three back-to-back penalty corners, but they failed to capitalise the situation.

Kalinga Lancers are the fourth team to lift the trophy — Ranchi Rays (2013 & 2015), Delhi Waveriders (2014) and Punjab Warriors (2016).

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Wizards had emerged as winners after they beat Delhi Waveriders by 5-4 in the 3/4th playoff.