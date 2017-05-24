Junior national hockey camp begins in Bangalore, aims to identify talent to represent country

HI picked players for the camp based on their performances at Sub Jr. Men National Hockey C’ship. (Source: Hockey India) HI picked players for the camp based on their performances at Sub Jr. Men National Hockey C’ship. (Source: Hockey India)

Hockey India shortlisted 53 men and 37 women for the junior national camp, which will begin on Wednesday at the Sports Authority of India in Bangalore based on their performances at the recently concluded Sub Jr. National Hockey Championship.

With focus on the 2020 Junior World Cup, the five-week camp will further identify talent who can represent the country in the junior category for the upcoming international tournaments.

The Junior men’s probables includes players from this year’s national champions Hockey Odisha, runners-up Steel Plant Sports Board, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Delhi, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Bhopal, Hockey Rajasthan, Assam Hockey, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha, Sports Authority of India, Hockey Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Services Sports Control Board, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Patiala, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana Hockey.

The Junior women’s probables features players from Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy who won the Hockey India 7th Junior National Hockey Championship 2017 Women, runners-up Hockey Haryana, Hockey Bhopal, Hockey Him, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Odisha, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Association of Indian Universities, Sports Authority of India, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha and Hockey Mizoram.

“After overwhelming performances by players from across various states in the country, Hockey India’s selection committee has named the probables who would be further pruned down to form a Core Group of 33 Junior men and women players respectively on 04 June, with an intention to develop a strong pool of players who can go on to represent the country in major tournaments,” said Md. Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General.

