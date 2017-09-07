Junior Hockey Championship: Surjit Hockey Academy thrashes Hockey Citizen Group 17-0 in league match

Surjit Academy in action against Hockey Citizen Group in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Jasbir Malhi Surjit Academy in action against Hockey Citizen Group in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Jasbir Malhi

Five goals by Dilraj Singh and a hat-trick each by Simranjeet Singh and Prabhjit Singh guided Surjit Hockey Academy,Jalandhar, to a resounding 17-0 win over Hockey Citizen Group, Delhi, in a league match of the 16th Coal India SN Vohra Memorial Sub-Junior (U-14) Hockey Tournament being played at Sector 42 hockey stadium. The Jalandhar team dominated the proceedings through out the match. Harmanpreet sounded the board in the opening minute of the match before Prabhjit scored his first goal in the 6th minute.

Two minutes later, Dilraj scored his opening goal. Dilraj scored his second goal in the 11th minute before Jaskaranpreet scored the fifth goal for the team in the 14th minute. Joining his fellow forwards, Simranjit Singh scored his first goal in the 16th minute of the match before scoring two more goals in the 18th minute and 20th minute respectively. Before half-time, Dilraj Singh scored two more goals in 27th and 28th minute respectively to make it 10-0 in the favour of his team at half-time. The second half too saw the Jalandhar team taking control and Dilraj Singh scored his fifth goal in the 38th minute. Manmeet and Prabhjit scored two goals each in the remaining minutes while Prabhjot and Prince scored one goal each to compete the 17-0 routing.

In the second match of the day, Chandigarh XI too scored a 17-0 win over Karnal Hockey Academy. Sagar, Pratham, Toshant and Raman scored three goals each for the winning team.

