Junior Hockey Championship: MSSS Hockey Academy storms into semi-final

Players of Mohali Hockey Academy (in orange) and SGPC Hockey Academy in action on Tuesday. Jaipal Singh

A hat-trick each by Satyam and Ajit Yadav and a brace by Shivam guided MSSS Hockey Academy, Gazipur, to an emphatic 11-1 win over Dinanath School, Nagpur, Tuesday. The win has helped them sail into the semi-final of the 16th Coal India SN Vohra Memorial Sub-Junior (U-14) Hockey Tournament being played at Sector 42 Sports Complex.

Continuing with their good form in the tournament, MSSS Hockey Academy, Gazipur, started the proceedings on a dominating note as Ajit Yadav scored the opening goal in the second minute of the match. Ten minutes later, Yadav found the goal-post once again when he scored a field goal to put the team ahead by 2-0. Rahul extended the leeway for the team with a field goal in the 16th minute of the match before Yadav scored his third goal when he successfully converted a penalty corner in the 26th minute. One minute later, Satyam scored his first goal of the match when he netted the goal to put MSSS Hockey Academy, Gazipur, ahead by 5-0. Before half-time, Satyam scored the sixth goal for Gazipur while Shubham successfully converted a penalty corner in the 32nd minute to reduce the deficit for the Nagpur team.

Continuing their dominance in the second half too, the forwards of MSSS Hockey Academy, Gazipur, stepped up the tempo as Satyam scored his second goal in the 37th minute before Shivam scored the 8th goal in the 49th minute. Seven minutes later, Satyam completed his hat-trick as he scored a field goal before Vijay extended the lead for MSSS Hockey Academywith a field goal in the 59th minute. Jugnu scored the 11th goal for the winning team in the 66th minute to complete the 11-1 win for the team.

In another match, SGPC Academy, Amritsar, scored a 2-0 win over Mohali Hockey Academy. Ranjodhdeep Singh scored the opening goal of the match in the 29th minute before Harpreet scored the second goal for the team in the 43rd minute.

