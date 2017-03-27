Indian women’s hockey team lose to Canada 1-3 in World League Round 2

The Indian women’s hockey team went down against Canada 1-3 in their second match ahead of the Women’s Hockey World League Round 2 in West Vancouver.

Canada struck in the eighth minute as Nikki Woodcroft scored a field goal to take a 1-0 lead. Stephanie Norlander doubled the lead in the second quarter in the 19th minute that put the hosts in the drivers seat.

At half time, Canada were comfortably placed at 2-0. It was the third quarter when the visiting side pulled one back with a penalty corner conversion by Gurjit Kaur.

The 34th minute goal gave India a shot at coming back in the game. But, Karli Johansen’s 49th minute goal sealed the fate of the game as India lost 1-3. India begin their World League Round 2 campaign on April 1 against Uruguay in their Pool A encounter.

