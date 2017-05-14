Indian women’s hockey team goes down 1-4 to New Zealand

Though India made several attempts to come back into the game, trying to create space, New Zealand’s defence proved too strong to break. Though India made several attempts to come back into the game, trying to create space, New Zealand’s defence proved too strong to break.

India were outplayed 1-4 by New Zealand in their opening game of a five-match women’s hockey series which began in Pukekohe at the Rosa Birch Park on Sunday.

Both teams were quick to get off the blocks with hosts New Zealand building pressure on the Indian women with an attacking game.

New Zealand found their first breakthrough in the 13th minute when Jordan Grant converted a field goal to end the first quarter with a 1-0 lead.

Olivia Merry scored a 23rd minute goal to put further pressure on India.

Though New Zealand dominated the first two quarters, the 10-minute break during half-time helped the Indian eves recover from a 0-2 deficit with Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne bringing in vital strategic changes.

Anupa Barla (31′) converted a field goal only 40 seconds into the third quarter to narrow the goal difference to 1-2.

The Indian forwards led by the experienced Vandana Katariya vied to equalise but they could not find success.

Meanwhile, Rachael McCann scored New Zealand’s third goal in the 43rd minute to end the third quarter at 3-1.

A defensive error in the circle by India cost them dearly with New Zealand’s Deanna Ritchie scoring the fourth goal for her team in the 55th minute.

Though India made several attempts to come back into the game, trying to create space, New Zealand’s defence proved too strong to break.

