Indian women’s hockey team beat Uruguay 4-2 in shootout

The Indian women’s team beat Uruguay 4-2 in the penalty shootout to begin their campaign in the Women’s Hockey World League Round 2 on a winning note in West Vancouver.

Skipper Rani, Monika, Deepika and Navjot Kaur held their nerves to score in the tense penalty shootout that saw them through after the two sides were locked 2-2 at the end of the regulation time.

India got off to a good start and took the lead with skipper Rani scoring as early as in the sixth minute.

India held on to the lead till the third quarter but Uruguay struck their first goal in the 45th minute to equalise through Maria Teresa Viana Ache.

After a quick two-minute break before the final quarter began, a few key variations brought in by India chief coach Sjoerd Marijne saw Vandana Katariya convert a fine field goal in the 49th minute to take 2-1 lead.

But a defensive error in the striking circle in the 54th minute saw the Indian team concede a penalty stroke which was successfully converted by Uruguay’s Manuela Vilar.

In the last six minutes, the Indian forwards made forays into the opposition striking circle but could not fetch a goal eventually leading the match to a penalty shootout.

With the experienced goalkeeper Savita producing a good show, India held their nerves to win 4-2 in the exciting penalty shootout.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now