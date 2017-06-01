Indian women hockey team to prepare for World League semi-finals in high altitude Shilaru

The camp in Shillaroo will have 33 players. The camp in Shillaroo will have 33 players.

Ahead of the Women’s Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Finals, scheduled to be held in Johannesburg next month, the Indian eves will start the preparations in a 24-day camp in Shilaru from June 1.

The camp will have 33 players, including fresh faces, based on their performances at the recently concluded Senior Women National Hockey Championship.

India have been grouped in Pool B along with USA, South Africa, Argentina and Chile in the semifinals scheduled to be held in July 8 to 23.

Women’s team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said that the idea of the National camp is to train the players in a high altitude evnrionment. “The idea of having the National Camp in Shilaru was to get used to playing in a high altitude environment. Johannesburg will be at 1750 meters and Shilaru is at 2500 meters so hosting our camp in Shillaroo will help us prepare better,” he said.

Here begins our camp at high altitude turf in Shilaru pic.twitter.com/3Rr9801Nf8 — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) 1 June 2017

The Indian women team recently suffered a 0-5 defeat against New Zealand, who are ranked fifth in the world, after losing 5-0 in a series earlier this year. “Learning from the mistakes we made in New Zealand, we will need to work on handling higher speed, be stronger in our man-to-man marking and we also need to improve on ball possession,” Marijne said.

The coach however said that despite losing, the team is confident for the way they played. “Though we lost matches in New Zealand, it gives us confidence for the way we played some of the matches. New Zealand is one of the best teams in the world at the moment and we needed this match experience to see what level we need to be at in order to win matches against higher-ranked teams,” he added.

Core Group:

Goal keepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Swati

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, P Sushila Chanu, Sunita Lakra, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Navdeep Kaur, Hlunte Lalhlunmawii, Ritu, Nikki Pradhan and Jyoti Dahiya

Midfielders: Monika, Namita Toppo, Karishma Yadav, Udita, Nilanjali Rai, K Ngaihpari,Neha, Ritu Rani, Lilima Minz and Renuka Yadav

Forwards: Rani, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Preeti Dubey, Poonam Rani, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Reena Khokhar, Jyoti Gupta and Navneet Kaur

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd