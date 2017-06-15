India vs Scotland Live Hockey Score, Hockey World League Semi-final: India trail Scotland on Q1

India vs Scotland Live Hockey Score Hockey World League Semi-final: India take on Scotland. India vs Scotland Live Hockey Score Hockey World League Semi-final: India take on Scotland.

India have already qualified for the Hockey World League Final and they will try to assess themselves at the HWL Semi-final that begin in London on Thursday. India play Scotland in their first game and it should not be a big challenge for India. Scotland are ranked 23rd in the world. India have few concerns as star defender Rupinder Pal Singh has been ruled out due to injury. India will be led by midfielder Manpreet Singh in absence of regular skipper PR Sreejesh who is injured. SK Uthappa was also injured on the eve of the tournament. India are placed with Netherlands, Canada, Pakistan and Scotland in Pool B. Catch the live hockey score of India vs Scotland Live from Hockey World League Semi-Final in London.

06:39 pm – Surender Kumar gets to the baseline with the ball and finds a foot of the defender! Penalty corner to India. Scotland have reviewed it. It has hit an Indian foot. Scotland will get a free-hit

06:35 pm – Scotland looking superb in this passage of play. They have taken the aggressive approach against India and are playing without any pressure

06:32 pm – Goal! Scotland take the lead in the fifth minute. Indian defence all over the place. A stunning cross. Chris Grassick finish the pass. Just taps the ball in

06:25 pm – We are done with the national anthems of the two teams and all set for the game. India to start from left to right

06:05 pm – The starting XI of the two teams are out. India have Vikas Dahiya in the goal-keeping position. Harmanpreet Singh, Pardeep Mor, Kothajit Singh, Mandeep Singh, Surender Kumar, Chinglensana Singh, Sardar Singh, Vikas Dahiya, Akashdeep Singh, SV Sunil, Harjeet Singh

06:00 pm: Welcome to our coverage of the India’s first game of the Hockey World League Semi-final. India are up against Scotland in their first game. Scotland are ranked 23rd in the world and India start the game as huge favourites.

