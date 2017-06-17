India vs Pakistan Live Streaming World Hockey League Semi-final: When and where to watch the hockey match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India is currently ranked 6th in World Hockey rankings. (Source: File) India is currently ranked 6th in World Hockey rankings. (Source: File)

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their third match of the World Hockey League semifinal tournament on Sunday. India started off their campaign in a blistering fashion after thrashing Scotland 4-1 in their opener on Thursday. After trailing 1-0 in first half of the match, the Men in Blue bounced back to smash a flurry of goals. Before locking horns with Pakistan, India plays their second match against Canada on Saturday in their second Group B match. India is currently ranked 6th in World Hockey and they will have a psychological advantage over Pakistan who is placed 13th in the rankings table.

When is the World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan?

The World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan will be played on June 18, 2017.

What time is the World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan?

The World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan begins at 6:30 PM IST (Sunday evening). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan?

The third match of the competition for India will air on Star Sports Network.

Where is the World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan being played?

The World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis centre, London. All the matches in the tournament are slated to be at the same venue.

How do I follow the World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan live?

The World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you, live updates, social reactions and much more.

