India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Hockey World League Semi-final: what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

India vs Pakistan Live Online Streaming Hockey: India is currently ranked 6th in World Hockey rankings. (Source: File) India vs Pakistan Live Online Streaming Hockey: India is currently ranked 6th in World Hockey rankings. (Source: File)

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their classification of the World Hockey League semifinal tournament on Sunday. Last time the two sides met India gave a 7-1 thrashing to Pakistan. Despite senior players like PR Sreejesh and Rupinder Pal Singh being absent from the first team, India began their World Hockey League Semi-Final campaign with a comprehensive win over Scotland. This was followed by a few more wins against Canada and Pakistan. However, after this, the Indian side lost their way as they succumbed to defeats against Netherlands and Malaysia. Now India will take on Pakistan for the second time in the tournament for the fifth/sixth positions.

When is the World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan?

The World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan will be played on June 25, 2017.

What time is the World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan?

The World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan begins at 6:30 PM IST (Saturday evening). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan?

The third match of the competition for India will air on Star Sports Network.

Where is the World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan being played?

The World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London. All the matches in the tournament are slated to be at the same venue.

How do I follow the World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan live?

The World Hockey League match between India and Pakistan can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you, live updates, social reactions and much more.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd