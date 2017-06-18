India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: India lead Pakistan 2-0 in second quarter

India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: India take on Pakistan to continue their winning run in the tournament. India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: India take on Pakistan to continue their winning run in the tournament.

India and Pakistan have enjoyed contrast results and performances so far in the Hockey World League 2017 in England. On one hand India have won two in their two matches – beating Scotland 4-1 and Canada 3-0. Pakistan have had opposite results with two straight defeats. They started with a 0-4 loss to Netherlands and then went down 0-6 to Canada. Akashdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh have been pivotal for India. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Pakistan in Hockey World League.

India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score and Updates: India looked extremely confident and convincing in the win against Canada with all three goals coming in the first half. Pakistan, though, are yet to open their account in the tournament.

1852 hrs IST: India have a chance to double their lead as they win their third PC of the match. Harmanpreet gets good contact on this one. It is destined for the top of the goal but Pakistan keeper Amjad Ali remains agile to push the ball away. Good save that

1848 hrs IST: Second quarter gets underway with Pakistan’s second penalty corner of the match. Good grab and collect but the effort from Bilal is easily wide of the mark

1846 hrs IST: At the end of the first quarter, India lead Pakistan 1-0 thanks to Harmanpreet Singh.

1842 hrs IST: Pardeep Mor moves down the right and tries to wiggle his way through into goal and it hits a Pakistan foot. Second PC of the match for India. GOAL!! Not the best connection with the ball and that looks to have deceived the Pakistan keeper Amjad. Harmanpreet Singh has India in the lead after 13 minutes – his second in the tournament

1837 hrs IST: Very cagey so far in the first quarter from both sides. First PC of the match for Men in Green. Bilal gets the shot on but the effort is over the goal. On further look, it clipped the top of the goal and went over

1832 hrs IST: India have been 1/6 on PC’s and they have the first of the match. And that tallies gets worse as the chance goes waste

1831 hrs IST: Ajaz Ahmed has a great chance to open Pakistan’s scoring account but his shot goes past Dahiya and across the face of goal. Big chance early on for Pakistan as India are caught napping

1828 hrs IST: The 160th contest between the two teams is underway. Pakistan get the ball rolling

1825 hrs IST: The teams. Vikas Dahiya once again remains in goal for India in place of Akash Chikte

A look at the Starting XIs for India's clash against Pakistan on 18th June at the Hero Men's #HWL2017 SF in London.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/bb0taQKSnq — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 18, 2017

1825 hrs IST: The national anthems as players come out from the tunnel. Bright and sunny day in London. First the Pakistan national anthem followed by India’s.

