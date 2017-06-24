India vs Pakistan Live Hockey Score, Hockey World League Semi-final: India 1-0 against Pakistan in first quarter

India vs Pakistan Live Hockey Score: India hope to classify for the fifth-sixth place with a win vs Pakistan. India vs Pakistan Live Hockey Score: India hope to classify for the fifth-sixth place with a win vs Pakistan.

India will take on Pakistan on Saturday with hope of finish as good as fifth in the Hockey World League Semi-finals in London. The Harmanpreet Singh captained India lost 2-3 to Malaysia to crash out from the tournament and were not in contention for the semi-final matches. Now, they take on Pakistan for the fifth-sixth place match while the loser drops to play the seventh-eighth place match. Earlier in the tournament, India spanked Pakistan 7-1 and would hope for another positive result. Catch live score and updates from India vs Pakistan in Hockey World League semi-final.

India vs Pakistan Live Hockey Score and Updates: As India ready to face Pakistan in London for a chance at playing for the fifth-sixth place, Canada have thrashed Pakistan 7-3. The winner between India and Pakistan will next face Canada for a fifth-sixth place then.

1623 hrs IST: CHANCE!! Big, big chance for India to double their advantage. Ramandeep supplies the ball to Akashdeep who surges into the area and with the goal gaping in front of him and just the keeper to beat, he scoops the effort wide. Very good chance for India that

1619 hrs IST: GOAL!! A packed Pakistan box and Ramandeep Singh gets a wee bit lucky to get a centimetre of space to slam the ball past the Pakistan keeper from close range.

1616 hrs IST: Mandeep gets slightest space and tries to get a shot on but it hits the Pakistan defender’s foot. Penalty corner. India have been 4/15 on PC’s this tournament and that record gets worse. Passing in the area but not good enough to bother the keeper

1615 hrs IST: Five minutes played in the first quarter and India have had a little look at the goal. Akashdeep has space in the Pakistan area but sends an air shot

1609 hrs IST: National anthems underway as players come out. Pakistan first and then India.

1608 hrs IST: The teams:

The lineup’s are announced as India takes on Pakistan in the Hero Men's #HWL2017 SF in London on 24th June.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/yCnySen7G5 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 24, 2017

