India lose 2-6 to New Zealand; swept aside 0-5 in series

India made several attempts to come back into the game, but New Zealand’s defence proved too strong. (Source: PTI File) India made several attempts to come back into the game, but New Zealand’s defence proved too strong. (Source: PTI File)

Indian women’s hockey team’s problems continued in the fifth and final game on the tour to New Zealand after being thrashed by 2-6 and thus losing the series 0-5. The series culminated in Hamilton on Saturday. New Zealand looked in command from the first quarter of the match when Olivia Merry converted a brilliant field goal in the fourth minute of the match.

After her first goal, she did not stop showing her attacking intent as came up with another goal in the 15th minute to put New Zealand in the driving seat with a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

India tried to build pressure from the second quarter by earning a penalty corner in the 22nd minute. Finally, India bounced back with a goal when Deep Grace Ekka converted the penalty corner with a clean flick to reduce India’s disadvantage to one goal. This penalty corner was her second successful PC in the series.

New Zealand didn’t plan to stop after scoring two when Pippa Hayward scored the third goal for the Kiwis in the 27th minute to make it 3-1.

India did not lose hope in the final match as they again earned a penalty corner in the 33rd minute of the match, skipper Rani Rampal led from the front as she converted the corner into a well-placed goal for the visitors, making it 2-3. Later, India also had two easy chances with back-to-back penalty corners but failed to capitalise on the chances.

For the Black Caps, Natasha Fitzsimons (37′), Samantha Harrison (38′) and Kirsten Pearce (40′) scored one each taking the game beyond India’s reach in the closing stages of the contest. In the end, New Zealand amassed six goals to hand India yet another embarrassing defeat.

India tried their best, trying to find a gap in the striking circle in last 15 minutes. While India was able to match New Zealand’s performance with pace, maintain decent ball possession but was unable to register their maiden win of the tour.

