India 2-0 New Zealand, Live hockey score, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India score twice in the second quarter

India suffered defeat at the hands of Malaysia on Friday which means that they will now be fighting for the third spot. Standing in their way are New Zealand who lost to Great Britain. India were faced with a rigid defence against Malaysia. They couldn’t break it down for the entire match and Malaysia took advantage of their tired legs when they surged late in the game and scored the sole goal of the match. Their loss means Great Britain and Australia will now play in the final later in the day.

Live Updates India vs New Zealand, Sultan Azlan Shah 3rd place playoff:

1720 hrs IST: Third quarter comes to an end with India firmly in control. New Zealand had some clear cut chances in the third quarter but India remained New Zealand. As it stands, India will win the bronze medal.

1714 hrs IST: Three minutes left in the third quarter. India have reamained largely in control. New Zealand unable to penetrate their defence and India have also broke frequently and dangerously on the counter.

1710 hrs IST: Second starts and New Zealand have had the better share of the ball in the first few minutes. But India have remained calm in defence.

1657 hrs IST: That was almost the last stroke of the half and referee blows for half time. New Zealand have tried but the speed and physical prowess of the Indian players has proven too much for the Balcksticks to handle in the first half. It remains to be seen how they will respond in the second. India will have to be more clinical inside the D as they had many chances but it was only two penalty corners that proved to be fruitful.

1650 hrs IST: GOAL! Rupinder once again from the penalty corner. A brilliant counter attack from Mandeep Singh led to the first penalty corner that India couldn’t convert due to a brilliant save from the Blacksticks keeper. But the second time, Rupinder got it spot on. India’s dominance being reflected on the score card

1644 hrs IST: New Zealand try to apply the pressure but India remain firmly in control. The match had been delayed due to rain but it seems are facing the heat at the moment.

1642 hrs IST: GOAL! Rupinder Pal Singh converts, as he always does. The first goal has come and we had to wait until the second quarter of the match for it

1638 hrs IST: First quarter has ended goal. Akashdeep wins a penalty corner in the 13th minute. India have put up a dominant display so far

1619 hrs IST: The match kicks off. Both teams would have not aimed at being here fighting for the third spot but that is all that is left to do for them. But now this is what is on their plates and it is fight for the third place on the podium

