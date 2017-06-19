India vs Netherlands Live Online Streaming World Hockey League Semi-final: When and where to watch the hockey match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India are unbeaten in the group stage of the HWL semi-finals so far. (Source: PTI) India are unbeaten in the group stage of the HWL semi-finals so far. (Source: PTI)

India’s final group stage match of the Hockey World League semi-finals is against Netherlands. They come into the match in good form. India started their campaign with a 4-1 win over Scotland. This was followed up with a 3-0 win over Canada but the big one came on Sunday. India played Pakistan in their group match and thrashed their arch-rivals 7-1. It was a statement of intent from India who have seen a remarkable rise in stature in the sport in recent years.

Netherlands also have enjoyed a good run so far in England. They have recorded 4-0, 3-0 and 3-1 victories over Pakistan, Scotland and Canada respectively. They are also ranked no. 4 in the world while India are two places below at sixth.

When is the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands?

The World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands will be played on June 20, 2017.

What time is the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands?

The World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands begins at 6:30 PM IST (Monday evening). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands?

The fourth match of the competition for India will air on Star Sports Network.

Where is the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands being played?

The World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London. All the matches in the tournament are slated to be at the same venue.

How do I follow the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands live?

The World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

