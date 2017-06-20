India vs Netherlands, Live hockey score, Hockey World League semi-final: India and Netherlands play for the top spot

India vs Netherlands, Live Hockey Score: India and Netherlands have been unbeaten in the Hockey World League semi-final so far. India vs Netherlands, Live Hockey Score: India and Netherlands have been unbeaten in the Hockey World League semi-final so far.

India play Netherlands in their fourth match of the 2017 Men’s Hockey World League semi-final. Both teams have been unbeaten thus far in the tournament. Netherlands started their campaign in London with a 4-0 win over Pakistan. They then followed it up with a 3-0 win over Scotland and a 3-1 win over Canada. India, on the other hand, started with a 4-1 win over Scotland and a 3-0 win over Canada. Their previous match was a record 7-1 win over Pakistan. It was their highest margin of victory against their arch-rivals. Catch live scores and updates of the Hockey World League semi-final group match between India and Netherlands here.

India vs Netherlands, Hockey World League semi-finals live scores and updates:

1725 hrs IST: Netherlands and India have run through the group stage of the Hockey World League Semi-Finals like hot knife through butter. In the six matches that they have played thus far, they have scored a combined 24 goals and conceded just three goals. It means that they are now through to the semi-finals and this match will decide who will finish top of the group, which in turn will play a big role in deciding who they face in the semi-final.

