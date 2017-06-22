India vs Malaysia: Twitterati blast India after loss to Malaysia in Hockey World League Semi-final

India players after the loss to Malaysia. (Source: AP) India players after the loss to Malaysia. (Source: AP)

India suffered a shocking 2-3 loss at the hands of a lower-ranked Malaysia in the quarter-final of the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London on Thursday. After this win, Malaysia entered the semi-final while India crashed out of the tournament and will now play the classification match.

India and Malaysia played out an intense and hard-fought match in which the latter came out on top. India were sloppy in the defense and did not create chances in the attack. Malaysia dominated the first quarter as they created more chances.

Malaysia converted three penalty corner from the seven they got. Razie Rahim scored two goals for them while the final goal was scored by Tengku Tajuddin. For India, Ramandeep Singh scored the two goals. He scored them in the 24th and 26th minute.

This was India’s second loss to Malaysia in past two months. They had beaten India 1-0 at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup last month. The win in London has given Malaysia a ticket to 2018 World Cup to be held in India.

Malaysia scored first two goals in the second quarter in the 19th and 20th minute while India scored their first two goals in the 24th and 26th minute. But Malaysia’s goal in 48th minute proved to be the difference in the game.

FT! Heartbreak for India as they go down fighting against Malaysia in the QF of the Hero Men’s #HWL2017 SF in London on 22nd June. pic.twitter.com/UmCugPpjuM — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 22 June 2017

India lose 2-3 to Malaysia in the QF #HWL2017. Wasn’t good at all today. Started slowly. Missed sitters in 4th quarter. #Introspection — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 22 June 2017

Back-to-back defeats for Ind vs Malaysia (1-0 at Azlan Shah last month). Qualify for 2018 World Cup, for which India have qualified as hosts — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) 22 June 2017

India will play 5/6th classification match.

