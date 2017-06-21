India vs Malaysia Live Online Streaming World Hockey League Semi-final: When and where to watch the hockey match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India’s 3-1 defeat to Netherlands was their first loss in the World Hockey League Semi-Final. (Source: PTI) India’s 3-1 defeat to Netherlands was their first loss in the World Hockey League Semi-Final. (Source: PTI)

Playing in the absence of senior players like PR Sreejesh and Rupinder Pal Singh, team India began their World Hockey League Semi-Final campaign with a 4-1 win over Scotland, followed by a 3-0 against Canada and a massive 7-1 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. However, their tourney in the hockey tournament was hindered when they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Netherlands in their final group stage match.

After finishing second in Group B, India now face Malaysia, who finished third in their respective group. A win on Thursday will take them to the semi-finals of the tournament while a defeat will end their campaign and will have to play for 5th-8th place.

When is the World Hockey League match between India and Malaysia?

The World Hockey League quarterfinal between India and Malaysia will be played on June 20, 2017.

What time is the World Hockey League match between India and Malaysia?

The World Hockey League quarterfinal between India and Malaysia begins at 8:00 PM IST (Thursday evening). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the World Hockey League quarterfinal between India and Malaysia?

India’s quarterfinal match against Malaysia will air on Star Sports Network.

Where is the World Hockey League match between India and Netherlands being played?

The World Hockey League quarterfinal between India and Malaysia will be played at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London. All the matches in the tournament are slated to be at the same venue.

How do I follow the World Hockey League match between India and Malaysia live?

The World Hockey League quarterfinal match between India and Malaysia can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

